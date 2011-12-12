(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today its ratings on Sojitz Corp.
(BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected after the general
trading company revised its forecast for fiscal 2011 (ending
March 31, 2012) to a loss from its previous forecast for a gain.
Sojitz now expects to post a net loss of JPY12 billion,
compared with its earlier forecast for a JPY16 billion profit.
This is a result of its drawing down deferred tax assets in
response to the proclamation of a law related to lowering
corporate taxes.
Our ratings on Sojitz are unaffected because the loss
forecast is due to an accounting adjustment and does not
accompany outward cash flow. Therefore, we expect the impact on
the company's business results to be temporary. In addition,
Standard & Poor's excludes tax loss carryforwards when assessing
the company's capitalization, and therefore, the drawing down of
tax assets does not affect our ratings on the company.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.