(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 2, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Sompo
Japan Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (local currency
A/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's recently announced
merger with Tenet Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated).
We expect that Sompo Japan Singapore will maintain its
adequate financial profile, and that integration risks for the
merger will likely be minimal. In our view, the merged entity
has a satisfactory and improved overall business profile and
will maintain a modest size in the competitive Singapore general
insurance market.
Further, our rating continues to factor in support from the
parent, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (local currency
A+/Stable/--). The merger was effective Jan. 1, 2013. Sompo
Japan Singapore was the surviving entity and was renamed Tenet
Sompo Insurance Pte. Ltd. The merger was a total transfer of
assets and liabilities from Tenet Insurance to Sompo Japan
Singapore.
The merger improves Sompo Japan Singapore's domestic market
share of about 3% in terms of total premiums and ranks the
company among the top 10 in Singapore's nonlife insurance
market.