(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance and NIPPONKOA Life
Insurance will merge to form NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Co.
Ltd. on Oct. 1, 2011.
-- Standard & Poor's has affirmed its 'AA-' ratings on Sompo
Japan Himawari and the insurer's status as a core subsidiary
within the NKSJ group.
-- The outlook on the ratings is negative, reflecting that
on the other core operating entities within the group
Sept. 30 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today affirmed
its 'AA-' insurer financial strength and long-term counterparty
credit ratings on Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
(Sompo Japan Himawari). The outlook on both ratings is negative.
Sompo Japan Himawari will merge with NIPPONKOA Life
Insurance Co. Ltd. (NR) to form NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Co.
Ltd. on Oct. 1, 2011. The merged entity will be directly owned
by NKSJ Holdings Inc. (NR), and it will retain the same ratings
and outlook as Sompo Japan Himawari Life on the same date.
The ratings on Sompo Japan Himawari, and the merged entity,
are based on its core status within the NKSJ group, strong
business growth, and strong asset quality and capitalization. We
consider the size of the company's operations, which is
relatively small compared to domestic life insurance peers, as a
weakness.
Sompo Japan Himawari plays a pivotal role in the NKSJ
group's strategy for its life insurance business, which the
group regards as important for diversifying its earnings
sources. After the merger, Sompo Japan Himawari intends to
enhance synergies between the life insurance and non-life
insurance segments by taking advantage of the group's strong
domestic sales franchise.
Given that Sompo Japan Himawari focuses on cross-selling via
the group's non-life insurance agent networks, we believe the
company will remain highly important to the group after the
merger, and is likely to underpin the group's business franchise
and earnings in the medium term.
Therefore, we believe that the company should be viewed as a
"core" entity of the NKSJ group under our group methodology
criteria. The merged entity's investment portfolio will remain
prudent with a high concentration of highly rated
yen-denominated fixed-income assets, and it has very limited
exposure to stock price fluctuations.
We expect the merged entity to continue to manage its
investment asset conservatively from an asset liability
management point of view. As such, we also expect its capital
base to remain strong enough to support future business growth
and be commensurate with the retained ratings.
The outlook on the ratings on Sompo Japan Himawari is
negative, reflecting the outlooks on the ratings on the core
companies of the NKSJ group. The negative outlook primarily
reflects our view that the ratings on the NKSJ group's core
companies are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+), given that the group's business franchise
and asset structure largely depend on the domestic market. As
such, if the ratings on Japan were lowered, the ratings on NKSJ
group's core companies are also likely to be lowered.
The negative outlook also reflects our view that the group's
financial base has been under stress due to negative impact on
capitalization from the Great East Japan Earthquake, as well as
continued downward pressure on the profitability of its domestic
non-life insurance business.
Therefore, if improvement among its core non-life insurers
fails to meet our expectations, or if we believe that the group
will not be able to maintain its financial base at a level
commensurate with the current ratings, we may lower the ratings
on the NKSJ group's core companies.
Conversely, we may revise the outlook on the group's core
companies to stable if the outlook on Japan is revised to stable
and if the group maintains its business and financial profiles
at levels commensurate with the 'AA-' ratings by improving its
profitability and capitalization