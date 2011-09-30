(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance and NIPPONKOA Life Insurance will merge to form NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on Oct. 1, 2011.

-- Standard & Poor's has affirmed its 'AA-' ratings on Sompo Japan Himawari and the insurer's status as a core subsidiary within the NKSJ group.

-- The outlook on the ratings is negative, reflecting that on the other core operating entities within the group

Sept. 30 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today affirmed its 'AA-' insurer financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Sompo Japan Himawari). The outlook on both ratings is negative.

Sompo Japan Himawari will merge with NIPPONKOA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NR) to form NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on Oct. 1, 2011. The merged entity will be directly owned by NKSJ Holdings Inc. (NR), and it will retain the same ratings and outlook as Sompo Japan Himawari Life on the same date.

The ratings on Sompo Japan Himawari, and the merged entity, are based on its core status within the NKSJ group, strong business growth, and strong asset quality and capitalization. We consider the size of the company's operations, which is relatively small compared to domestic life insurance peers, as a weakness.

Sompo Japan Himawari plays a pivotal role in the NKSJ group's strategy for its life insurance business, which the group regards as important for diversifying its earnings sources. After the merger, Sompo Japan Himawari intends to enhance synergies between the life insurance and non-life insurance segments by taking advantage of the group's strong domestic sales franchise.

Given that Sompo Japan Himawari focuses on cross-selling via the group's non-life insurance agent networks, we believe the company will remain highly important to the group after the merger, and is likely to underpin the group's business franchise and earnings in the medium term.

Therefore, we believe that the company should be viewed as a "core" entity of the NKSJ group under our group methodology criteria. The merged entity's investment portfolio will remain prudent with a high concentration of highly rated yen-denominated fixed-income assets, and it has very limited exposure to stock price fluctuations.

We expect the merged entity to continue to manage its investment asset conservatively from an asset liability management point of view. As such, we also expect its capital base to remain strong enough to support future business growth and be commensurate with the retained ratings.

The outlook on the ratings on Sompo Japan Himawari is negative, reflecting the outlooks on the ratings on the core companies of the NKSJ group. The negative outlook primarily reflects our view that the ratings on the NKSJ group's core companies are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), given that the group's business franchise and asset structure largely depend on the domestic market. As such, if the ratings on Japan were lowered, the ratings on NKSJ group's core companies are also likely to be lowered.

The negative outlook also reflects our view that the group's financial base has been under stress due to negative impact on capitalization from the Great East Japan Earthquake, as well as continued downward pressure on the profitability of its domestic non-life insurance business.

Therefore, if improvement among its core non-life insurers fails to meet our expectations, or if we believe that the group will not be able to maintain its financial base at a level commensurate with the current ratings, we may lower the ratings on the NKSJ group's core companies.

Conversely, we may revise the outlook on the group's core companies to stable if the outlook on Japan is revised to stable and if the group maintains its business and financial profiles at levels commensurate with the 'AA-' ratings by improving its profitability and capitalization