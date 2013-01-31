(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Sompo
Japan Insurance Inc.'s (Sompo Japan) Outlook to Positive from
Stable and affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A'. Sompo Japan is a core company of NKSJ Holdings, Inc.
(NKSJ), along with Nipponkoa Insurance Co., Ltd. (Nipponkoa) and
NKSJ Life Insurance, Inc. (NKSJ Himawari Life).
RATING RATIONALE
The Outlook revision reflects Sompo Japan's continuing solid
capitalisation and the overall improving underwriting
fundamentals of NKSJ, mainly due to its steadily growing and
profitable domestic life insurance business. As one of three
core operating companies of NKSJ, Sompo Japan can expect
support, if needed, from the strengthened group. In Fitch's
view, Sompo Japan's creditworthiness is on a par with that of
NKSJ as a whole, given that the agency regards it as a core
entity within the group.
Fitch believes that domestic life insurance will continue to
be vital to NKSJ's performance. Its unit NKSJ Himawari Life saw
annualised in-force premiums for the profitable third (health)
sector grow 2.9% in H1 FYE13. Furthermore, NKSJ Himawari Life
contributes more than 50% of the group's adjusted earnings and
Fitch expects this trend to continue over the foreseeable
future. NKSJ Himawari Life's statutory solvency margin ratio
(SMR) remains high (1,473.9% at end-September 2012), backed by
its strong earnings and limited exposure to high-risk assets.
NKSJ has, over the last two years, regained growth momentum
and adequate profitability in its domestic non-life insurance
business, due to a sustained increase in motor insurance
premiums. Net premiums written of Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa,
excluding compulsory automobile liability insurance, rose 2.1%
yoy in H1 FYE13
Exposure to domestic equity holdings remains a weakness for
NKSJ, although efforts are being made steadily to reduce its
investments in high-risk assets. Fitch estimates that equity
holdings will be reduced by about JPY130bn (around 10% of the
holdings) in FYE13. These risk reduction efforts, coupled with
NKSJ's sound underwriting fundamentals in domestic life
insurance, have enabled the company to maintain sufficient
capitalisation despite catastrophes in FYE12.
Continued efforts to enhance synergies among its
subsidiaries have increased Fitch's confidence in NKSJ's
strategic management. NKSJ accelerated the integration of Sompo
Japan group and Nipponkoa group by merging in October 2011 their
respective growing life insurers, Sompo Japan Himawari Life
Insurance Co., Ltd. and Nipponkoa Life Insurance Company, Ltd.,
as NKSJ Himawari Life. In addition, NKSJ announced that Sompo
Japan and Nipponkoa will merge during H1 FYE 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES/DRIVERS
Rating triggers for an upgrade include further evidence of
improvement in NKSJ's domestic non-life units' profitability and
underwriting performance (as measured by a combined ratio below
100%), while maintaining or improving capitalisation as measured
by Fitch's own internal assessment and by regulator solvency
ratios.
Rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of
capitalisation at NKSJ and deterioration in adjusted earnings.
Specifically, Sompo Japan's ratings may come under pressure if
NKSJ's consolidated group SMR declines to below 500% (553.6% at
end-September 2012) or if its Fitch's internal capitalisation
measures drop sharply for a prolonged period. Given NKSJ's
overall improving credit profile driven by its solid life
insurance unit, negative rating action is unlikely in the near
future.