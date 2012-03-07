(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' debt rating to Japan-based consumer electronics maker Sony Corp.'s (BBB+/Negative/A-2) series 27 and series 28 domestic unsecured straight bonds (see list below).

The ratings on Sony reflect its high brand recognition as a global audio and video equipment maker; its solid technological knowhow; and its strong software business, which includes movies, music, and games. In addition, the ample short-term liquidity of its nonfinancial businesses makes the company's financial position more stable, in our view.

However, steep drops in the prices of Sony's main products, such as flat-screen TVs, weigh on earnings from its digital audio and visual equipment and home electronics businesses, pressuring the ratings. Furthermore, massive restructuring costs have eroded Sony's financial soundness.

RATINGS LIST Ratings Assigned

Rating

27th series, JPY45 bil. 0.664% bonds due March 17, 2017

BBB+

28th series, JPY10 bil. 1.410% bonds due March 18, 2022

BBB+

