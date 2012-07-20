(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 20, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B+'
issue rating and 'cnBB' Greater China credit scale issue rating
to the proposed U.S.-dollar senior unsecured notes by Sound
Global Ltd. (BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+). The rating is subject to our
review of the final issuance documentation. The company plans to
use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance to invest in BOT
(build, operate, and transfer) projects, refinance the
convertible bonds, and for working capital and other general and
corporate purposes.
The issue rating is one notch below the corporate credit
rating due to structural subordination risk. We believe the
company's ratio of priority debt to total assets will likely
remain above our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt in
the next 12 months.
The rating on Sound Global Ltd. reflects our view of the
intensifying competition in China's highly fragmented wastewater
treatment industry. Sound Global's limited revenue base and the
risks from the company's overseas engineering, procurement, and
construction (EPC) projects also constrain the rating. Favorable
industry prospects, Sound Global's revenue visibility, track
record, and low debt leverage temper these weaknesses.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sound
Global will maintain a stable to steadily rising backlog of
domestic EPC projects. We also expect prospects for the water
and wastewater treatment industry to remain favorable. A
steadily growing business and consistent financial management
are also likely to help the company maintain its financial risk
profile.
