HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B+' issue rating and 'cnBB' Greater China credit scale issue rating to the proposed U.S.-dollar senior unsecured notes by Sound Global Ltd. (BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+). The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance to invest in BOT (build, operate, and transfer) projects, refinance the convertible bonds, and for working capital and other general and corporate purposes.

The issue rating is one notch below the corporate credit rating due to structural subordination risk. We believe the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets will likely remain above our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt in the next 12 months.

The rating on Sound Global Ltd. reflects our view of the intensifying competition in China's highly fragmented wastewater treatment industry. Sound Global's limited revenue base and the risks from the company's overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects also constrain the rating. Favorable industry prospects, Sound Global's revenue visibility, track record, and low debt leverage temper these weaknesses.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sound Global will maintain a stable to steadily rising backlog of domestic EPC projects. We also expect prospects for the water and wastewater treatment industry to remain favorable. A steadily growing business and consistent financial management are also likely to help the company maintain its financial risk profile.

