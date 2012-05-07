(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- China-based water and wastewater treatment solution provider Sound Global Ltd. faces rising competition, has a limited revenue base, and is exposed to risk in the overseas EPC business.

-- Prospects for China's water and wastewater treatment industry are favorable and the company has good revenue visibility, track record, and low debt.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Sound Global. We are also assigning our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a stable to steadily rising backlog of domestic EPC projects.

Rating Action

On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to China-based water and wastewater treatment solution provider Sound Global Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to Sound Global.

Rationale

The rating on Sound Global Ltd. reflects our view of the intensifying competition in China's highly fragmented wastewater treatment industry. Sound Global's limited revenue base and the risks from the company's overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects also constrain the rating. Favorable industry prospects, Sound Global's revenue visibility, track record, and low debt leverage temper these weaknesses.

We expect Sound Global to face rising competition in China's water and wastewater treatment industry. Most top-tier players have a market share of about 1% each in terms of water treatment capacity. The largest has a market share of less than 5%. Sound Global's revenue base and privately owned status could limit its ability to compete with large government-related entities with better access to capital, and close relationship with local governments. Local governments are the main customers of water and wastewater treatment projects. A significant portion of these projects uses the BOT (build, operate, and transfer) model, which requires significant capital investment up front.

Sound Global is likely to face heighted country risk, execution risk, and project concentration risk when it expands to overseas EPC projects. The company has a limited record in overseas EPC projects; it has undertaken two overseas EPC projects in the past three years. Overseas EPC projects also tend to be larger than domestic ones in terms of contract value. Sound Global aims to engage in one or two overseas EPC projects every year to sharpen its execution capability.

Strong policy support from the Chinese government is likely to boost demand for the water and wastewater treatment industry in the country. The government has planned significant investments and tightened water discharge standards to address severe water shortage and water pollution. We expect water and wastewater treatment solution providers such as Sound Global to benefit from: (1) increase in treatment capacity in both urban and rural areas; (2) upgrade of existing treatment facilities to meet tightened discharge standards; and (3) governments and industrial corporations' outsourcing of operations and management of treatment facilities.

In our view, Sound Global's backlog of EPC projects provides good revenue visibility for the next 12 to 24 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's order book has a contract value of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.7 billion. Sound Global's record in domestic EPC projects and its integrated platform--including design, manufacturing, as well as operation and management--help to moderate industry competition.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Sound Global to continue to grow over the next two years. We also expect the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to be 2.5x-3.0x in the next 12 months. The company's EPC businesses do not require high cash expenditure. We expect Sound Global's internal cash flow generation to be inadequate to support its planned growth in BOT projects. The company's access to external funding is therefore critical for sustaining that growth. Nevertheless, the company tends to maintain high cash balance that can sustain its current growth in BOT business. Sound Global also has some flexibility to manage the growth in BOT projects and cash flow adequacy.

Liquidity

Sound Global's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover its uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions.

-- Sound Global's sources of liquidity include cash and funds from operations of RMB487 million.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has cash and cash equivalent of about RMB2,074.4 million and short-term loans of about RMB311.8 million.

-- Sound Global's uses of liquidity include planned capital expenditure, working capital needs, debt repayments, and repayment or buyback of convertible notes. The company will also need funds for dividend distribution.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

Sound Global has limited need for refinancing, given its high cash balance and the nature of its business. The company also has good banking relationships. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had total loan facilities of about RMB852 million that it had fully drawn down.

A financial covenant in Sound Global's US$70 million loan is that the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA should not exceed 3x. The covenant headroom was limited based on Sound Global's 2011 results. Nevertheless, we expect the headroom to increase due to the company's continuing revenue growth.

Our base-case scenario to assess liquidity assumes that the company would be able to use its own cash to repay about HK$818.3 million of convertible notes if the put option is exercised.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sound Global will maintain a stable to steadily rising backlog of domestic EPC projects. We also expect prospects for the water and wastewater treatment industry to remain favorable. A steadily growing business and consistent financial management are also likely to help the company maintain its "aggressive," financial risk profile, as our criteria defines the term.

We could lower the rating if:

-- Sound Global's backlog of EPC projects significantly deteriorates. This could happen if newcomers or large peers become aggressive in expanding market share. Sound Global's difficulty in obtaining external funding for its BOT projects could also lead to a drop in its backlog of EPC projects;

-- the company's financial strength weakens significantly. A ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA of more than 4x for a sustained period will indicate such deterioration. A significant increase in Sound Global's debt and the company inability to maintain steady growth in business could cause such deterioration; or

-- the company's funding capability weakens materially due to heightening risks in overseas EPC projects. The likelihood of rating upgrade in next 12 months is limited. Nevertheless, we could raise the rating if:

-- Sound Global grows its revenue base while maintaining fair diversification and current leverage; and

-- the company builds up its record in overseas EPC projects; and

-- the company significantly increases the share of recurring revenue to total revenue.