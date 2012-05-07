(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- China-based water and wastewater treatment solution
provider Sound Global Ltd. faces rising competition, has a
limited revenue base, and is exposed to risk in the overseas EPC
business.
-- Prospects for China's water and wastewater treatment
industry are favorable and the company has good revenue
visibility, track record, and low debt.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating to Sound Global. We are also assigning our 'cnBB+'
Greater China credit scale rating to the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
company will maintain a stable to steadily rising backlog of
domestic EPC projects.
Rating Action
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned
its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to China-based water
and wastewater treatment solution provider Sound Global Ltd. The
outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnBB+'
Greater China credit scale rating to Sound Global.
Rationale
The rating on Sound Global Ltd. reflects our view of the
intensifying competition in China's highly fragmented wastewater
treatment industry. Sound Global's limited revenue base and the
risks from the company's overseas engineering, procurement, and
construction (EPC) projects also constrain the rating. Favorable
industry prospects, Sound Global's revenue visibility, track
record, and low debt leverage temper these weaknesses.
We expect Sound Global to face rising competition in China's
water and wastewater treatment industry. Most top-tier players
have a market share of about 1% each in terms of water treatment
capacity. The largest has a market share of less than 5%. Sound
Global's revenue base and privately owned status could limit its
ability to compete with large government-related entities with
better access to capital, and close relationship with local
governments. Local governments are the main customers of water
and wastewater treatment projects. A significant portion of
these projects uses the BOT (build, operate, and transfer)
model, which requires significant capital investment up front.
Sound Global is likely to face heighted country risk,
execution risk, and project concentration risk when it expands
to overseas EPC projects. The company has a limited record in
overseas EPC projects; it has undertaken two overseas EPC
projects in the past three years. Overseas EPC projects also
tend to be larger than domestic ones in terms of contract value.
Sound Global aims to engage in one or two overseas EPC projects
every year to sharpen its execution capability.
Strong policy support from the Chinese government is likely
to boost demand for the water and wastewater treatment industry
in the country. The government has planned significant
investments and tightened water discharge standards to address
severe water shortage and water pollution. We expect water and
wastewater treatment solution providers such as Sound Global to
benefit from: (1) increase in treatment capacity in both urban
and rural areas; (2) upgrade of existing treatment facilities to
meet tightened discharge standards; and (3) governments and
industrial corporations' outsourcing of operations and
management of treatment facilities.
In our view, Sound Global's backlog of EPC projects provides
good revenue visibility for the next 12 to 24 months. As of Dec.
31, 2011, the company's order book has a contract value of about
Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.7 billion. Sound Global's record in
domestic EPC projects and its integrated platform--including
design, manufacturing, as well as operation and management--help
to moderate industry competition.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Sound Global to
continue to grow over the next two years. We also expect the
company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to be 2.5x-3.0x in
the next 12 months. The company's EPC businesses do not require
high cash expenditure. We expect Sound Global's internal cash
flow generation to be inadequate to support its planned growth
in BOT projects. The company's access to external funding is
therefore critical for sustaining that growth. Nevertheless, the
company tends to maintain high cash balance that can sustain its
current growth in BOT business. Sound Global also has some
flexibility to manage the growth in BOT projects and cash flow
adequacy.
Liquidity
Sound Global's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover
its uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity
assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions.
-- Sound Global's sources of liquidity include cash and
funds from operations of RMB487 million.
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has cash and cash
equivalent of about RMB2,074.4 million and short-term loans of
about RMB311.8 million.
-- Sound Global's uses of liquidity include planned capital
expenditure, working capital needs, debt repayments, and
repayment or buyback of convertible notes. The company will also
need funds for dividend distribution.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
Sound Global has limited need for refinancing, given its
high cash balance and the nature of its business. The company
also has good banking relationships. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the
company had total loan facilities of about RMB852 million that
it had fully drawn down.
A financial covenant in Sound Global's US$70 million loan is
that the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA should not exceed 3x.
The covenant headroom was limited based on Sound Global's 2011
results. Nevertheless, we expect the headroom to increase due to
the company's continuing revenue growth.
Our base-case scenario to assess liquidity assumes that the
company would be able to use its own cash to repay about
HK$818.3 million of convertible notes if the put option is
exercised.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sound
Global will maintain a stable to steadily rising backlog of
domestic EPC projects. We also expect prospects for the water
and wastewater treatment industry to remain favorable. A
steadily growing business and consistent financial management
are also likely to help the company maintain its "aggressive,"
financial risk profile, as our criteria defines the term.
We could lower the rating if:
-- Sound Global's backlog of EPC projects significantly
deteriorates. This could happen if newcomers or large peers
become aggressive in expanding market share. Sound Global's
difficulty in obtaining external funding for its BOT projects
could also lead to a drop in its backlog of EPC projects;
-- the company's financial strength weakens significantly. A
ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA of more than 4x for a
sustained period will indicate such deterioration. A significant
increase in Sound Global's debt and the company inability to
maintain steady growth in business could cause such
deterioration; or
-- the company's funding capability weakens materially due
to heightening risks in overseas EPC projects. The likelihood of
rating upgrade in next 12 months is limited. Nevertheless, we
could raise the rating if:
-- Sound Global grows its revenue base while maintaining
fair diversification and current leverage; and
-- the company builds up its record in overseas EPC
projects; and
-- the company significantly increases the share of
recurring revenue to total revenue.