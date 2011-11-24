(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Southsure Assurance Limited's (Southsure) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook.
The rating rationale for Southsure is based on the strength
of its relationship with parent Southland Building Society (SBS,
trading as 'SBS Bank'; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
'BBB'/Outlook Stable), which results in an equalisation of
ratings. Under Fitch's 'Insurance Group Rating Methodology',
Southsure is deemed to be 'important' to the group from a
strategic perspective, and in turn, benefits from the financial
strength of the larger organisation.
With Southsure's net assets of NZD3.8m, versus NZD202m at
SBS, there would appear to be ample ability to provide support
to the former should it require it. However, Fitch believes that
such a requirement is remote given the stand-alone strength of
Southsure, namely a solid individual level of capitalisation for
its risk profile, adequate reinsurance arrangements and a
conservative approach to investments. Furthermore, Southsure has
no debt, and internal projections would indicate that it should
be able to generate sufficient capital to meet increased
regulatory requirements within the September 2013 deadline.
Southsure benefits from the group's distribution network,
and Fitch believes this continues to provide it with significant
growth potential. Gross premiums have increased at a solid
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% over the last five
years to 31 March 2011. However, more importantly, the agency
notes a similarly strong growth in the bottom line, with a CAGR
in NPAT of 21% over the same period.
With SBS structured as a mutual, Fitch believes group
strategy is strongly aligned with member interests, which have
promoted a high level of conservatism. Strong SBS representation
on the Southsure board supports robust corporate governance and
a prudent approach to risk management. By way of example,
insurance liabilities are backed by a low-risk and highly liquid
investment portfolio, mainly cash and bank deposits. At the same
time adequate reinsurance protection exists under a
long-standing relationship, which although posing some
concentration risk, dates back to 1991 and has helped develop
the business.
A key upgrade trigger for Southsure would be an upgrade in
SBS's rating. Conversely, should SBS's credit profile
deteriorate, this could place downward pressure on Southsure's
rating. While SBS's rating constrains Southsure on the upside,
an unexpected deterioration in Southsure's standalone credit
profile could widen the rating differential on the downside,
should Southsure no longer be able to access the reinsurance
market, for example.
A positive rating action may also result from the
implementation of New Zealand's new prudential regime. Fitch
expects to modify its classification of the regulatory
environment in New Zealand. Should a stronger capital regime in
conjunction with policyholder preference through the use of
statutory funds eventuate, Southsure's IFS rating may be notched
up from its IDR.
Southsure was established in 1987 as a majority-owned
subsidiary of SBS, New Zealand's largest building society, which
started its operations in 1869. Southsure specialises in
providing life, disability and credit insurance, with products
being predominantly distributed through SBS and SBS's finance
company subsidiary, Finance Now.