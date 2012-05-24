BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
May 25 Moody's says tentative agreement for Southwest to sub-lease B717s to Delta Air Lines is credit positive for each carrier, respective ratings unaffected.
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* PULMATRIX ANNOUNCES OVER $3.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING