(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Despite signs of resilience in economic performance
during 2011, we see heightened risks to Spain's growth prospects
due to high unemployment, tighter financial conditions, the
still high level of private sector debt, and the likely economic
slowdown in Spain's main trading partners.
-- The financial profile of the Spanish banking system
will, in our opinion, weaken further, with the stock of
problematic assets rising further, as highlighted by the recent
revision in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on
Spain to Group 4 from Group 3.
-- As a consequence, we are lowering our long-term
sovereign credit ratings on Spain to 'AA-' from 'AA'.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is negative.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered the long-term rating on the
Kingdom of Spain from 'AA' to 'AA-', while affirming the
short-term ratings at 'A-1+'. The outlook is negative. The
transfer and convertibility assessment remains 'AAA', as it does
for all members of the eurozone.
The lowering of Spain's long-term rating reflects our view
of:
-- Spain's uncertain growth prospects in light of the
private sector's need to access fresh external financing to roll
over high levels of external debt amid rising funding costs and
a challenging external environment;
-- The likelihood of a continuing deterioration in
financial system asset quality as reflected in the recent
revision of our Banking Industry Credit Risk Assessment score
for Spain to group 4 from group 3 (see "Spain Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment Revised To Group 4 From Group 3 On
Heightened Economic Risk", published Oct. 11, 2011);
-- The incomplete state of labor market reform, which we
believe contributes to structurally high unemployment and which
will likely remain a drag on economic recovery.
Under our recently updated sovereign ratings criteria, the
"economic" score was the primary contributor to the lowering of
Spain's long-term rating. The scores relating to other elements
of our methodology--political, external, fiscal, and
monetary--did not directly contribute.
While in our view the factors impeding a potential recovery
of domestic demand are not unique to Spain, they impact Spain
with particular force given its high level of private sector
leverage, much of which is funded externally. This is reflected
in Spain's negative net international investment position,
estimated at 94% of GDP in Q2 2011. A key component of this is
short-term external debt, which, at around 50% of GDP in Q2
2011, we view as high. Spanish monetary and financial sector
institutions accounted for slightly over one-half of total
external debt at the end of Q2 2011, 57% of which is short-term
debt. In our opinion, this leaves the economy vulnerable to
sudden shifts in external financing conditions.
External leverage at such levels increases uncertainty about
the trajectory of the economy, as much depends upon the access
of these Spanish borrowers to international markets, as well as
the state of external demand. We believe that these factors, in
turn, will be influenced by the direction of policy decisions
made by eurozone institutions, including the ECB, and Spain's
eurozone partners. In 2011, we expect the Spanish economy to
grow around 0.8% in real terms, while for 2012, we expect real
GDP growth to be around 1%, weaker than the 1.5% we estimated in
our February 2011 research update (see "The Specter Of A Double
Dip In Europe Looms Larger", published Oct. 4, 2011).
These forecasts are, of course, estimates and subject to
various factors, including:
-- The possibility that the private sector's protracted
deleveraging process may accelerate due to a further tightening
of credit conditions. This could hinder any recovery in private
investment, even though real fixed investment has already
declined by nearly 30% cumulatively between 2008 and end 2010.
-- Harsher repricing in the real estate market particularly
for new housing, to which the banking sector remains
particularly exposed, which may result in a
higher-than-previously-expected accumulation of problematic
assets in the financial system. This, in turn, could slow the
flow of financial resources to more productive sectors of the
economy and weigh on the recovery (see "Spain Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment Revised To Group 4 From Group 3 On
Heightened Economic Risk", published Oct. 11, 2011).
-- High unemployment, expected at around 20%-21% in
2011-12, which will remain a drag on private consumption.
Although the government has implemented some labor market reform
measures, their impact on reducing labor market rigidities
remains to be seen.
-- Economic growth in Spain's main trading partners could
slow further or contract, which may result in more subdued
external demand for Spanish exports (see "The Specter Of A
Double Dip In Europe Looms Larger", published Oct. 4, 2011).
Since 2009, exports have underpinned the economy's modest growth
and contributed to a sharp reduction in the current account
deficit, which we expect to decline to 3.8% of GDP in 2011 from
10% of GDP in 2007.
We have adopted a revised base-case macroeconomic scenario,
which we view as consistent with the downgrade and the negative
outlook. Compared with the February 2011 base-case (see "Kingdom
of Spain 'AA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed On Budgetary Consolidation
And Structural Reforms; Outlook Negative" published Feb. 1,
2011), we expect GDP growth in 2011-13 will be weaker, with the
stock of domestic credit to the private sector, estimated at
around 165% of GDP in 2011, to decline somewhat faster. At the
same time, we expect the strength of net exports to cushion the
impact of a further tightening of fiscal policy.
We have also adopted a downside scenario, consistent with
another possible downgrade. The downside scenario assumes a
return to recession next year, partly as a result of weaker
external and domestic demand, with real GDP declining by 0.5% in
real terms, followed by a weak recovery thereafter. Under this
downside scenario, the current account deficit would decline,
but the general government deficit would remain above 5.5% of
GDP, at odds with the government's fiscal consolidation targets.
We have also adopted an upside scenario, which, if it
occurred, we believe would be consistent with a change in the
rating outlook to stable. The upside scenario assumes stronger
growth next year, on the back of a pick-up in domestic demand,
and supported by an easing in financial conditions and continued
strength in exports. For details of all the scenarios, see our
analysis on Spain to be published soon.
Under all three scenarios we expect that Spain's high
private sector debt, and in particular the high stock of
external debt--largely euro-denominated--will remain the key
rating constraint for the foreseeable future. Narrow net
external debt would range between 290% and 325% of current
account receipts by 2014. Under our sovereign criteria these
values would continue to imply an initial external score at the
lowest possible level for a country with an actively traded
currency, like Spain.
Our macroeconomic analysis also indicates what we consider
to be one of Spain's main credit strengths: Even taking into
account additional government-financed bank recapitalizations,
we do not expect net general government debt to rise much above
70% of GDP, which compares favorably to Spain's peers.
In our view, the introduction of a ceiling for structural
deficit and debt in the Spanish constitution underscores the
authorities' broad commitment to budgetary discipline. However,
in the near term (and under our base-case scenario), we believe
the government could miss its fiscal target due to budgetary
slippages at the local and regional government levels and in
social security, despite a better-than-expected