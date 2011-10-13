(The following was released by the rating agency)
Madrid(Standard & Poor's) October 13, 2011-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered its long- term sovereign credit
rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The outlook
is negative.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that this could
have a negative impact on the creditworthiness of the following
Spain-based entities that we rate:
-- Autonomous Community of Madrid (AA/Negative/A-1+)
-- Autonomous Community of Aragon (AA/Negative/--)
-- City of Barcelona (AA/Negative/--)
-- ICO (Instituto de Credito Oficial) (AA/Negative/A-1+)
-- Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI)
(AA/Negative/A-1+)
-- Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos
Petroliferos (AA/Negative/A-1+)
-- Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB) (AA)
-- Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (AA)
We expect to publish a more detailed analysis of any impact
on the credit rating on these issuers as soon as permitted to do
so under applicable EU law. The delay in our communication is to
meet the requirements of EU credit rating agency regulation.