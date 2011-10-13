(The following was released by the rating agency)

Madrid(Standard & Poor's) October 13, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long- term sovereign credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The outlook is negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that this could have a negative impact on the creditworthiness of the following Spain-based entities that we rate:

-- Autonomous Community of Madrid (AA/Negative/A-1+)

-- Autonomous Community of Aragon (AA/Negative/--)

-- City of Barcelona (AA/Negative/--)

-- ICO (Instituto de Credito Oficial) (AA/Negative/A-1+)

-- Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) (AA/Negative/A-1+)

-- Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos Petroliferos (AA/Negative/A-1+)

-- Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB) (AA)

-- Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (AA)

We expect to publish a more detailed analysis of any impact on the credit rating on these issuers as soon as permitted to do so under applicable EU law. The delay in our communication is to meet the requirements of EU credit rating agency regulation.