GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
Oct 19 Spanish structured finance:
* Moody's assesses impact on Spanish structured finance transactions following sovereign downgrade
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 Moody's rating agency, which has put Mexico on watch for a credit downgrade, on Monday said the Mexican government's debt rose more than expected last year and weak growth could further pressure policymakers this year.