(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- China-based property developer SPG Land's cash flows are likely to stay weak and its leverage could remain high due to a deepening market correction and the company's below-average execution ability in property sales compared with similarly rated peers'.

-- We believe the risk of the company breaching its loan covenant is high for the next six to 12 months due to very limited covenant headroom and weak sales.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on SPG Land to 'B' from 'B+'. We are also lowering the rating on the company's notes to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that SPG Land's financial strength will weaken.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer SPG Land Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China credit scale ratings on SPG Land to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB', and on the notes to 'cnB' from 'cnBB-'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Aug. 31, 2011.

"We downgraded SPG Land because we expect the company's cash flows to remain weak and its capital structure to deteriorate over the next 12 months due to its poor execution of property sales and a deepening market correction," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "We also believe the risk of SPG Land breaching its loan covenant is high for the next six to 12 months due to very limited covenant headroom and weak sales."

We expect SPG Land's contracted sales to remain weak in 2012 due to the poor outlook for the property market, with subdued demand due to continued purchase restrictions in China. The company's contracted sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.2 billion in 2011, a 50% decline from 2010, were materially below our expectation. In our view, policy tightening has had a greater effect on SPG Land's sales than on some similarly rated peers. This is largely due to the company's high concentration in high-end projects and in cities with purchase restriction, limited scale, and execution risks outside its home market of Shanghai.

Another covenant breach could cause SPG Land's liquidity to deteriorate fast because of potential debt acceleration. As of June 30, 2011, the company has breached certain covenants under its Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 500 million offshore loan. SPG Land obtained a waiver from its lender before the end of 2011. However, the company's headroom under the revised covenant remains very limited in the next six to 12 months, in our opinion.

"We expect SPG Land's financial performance to deteriorate in the next one to two years due to continued weak sales and high debt," said Mr. Lu. The company will likely increase debt to finance construction and land premium payments.

SPG Land's liquidity is less than "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We believe the company's liquidity sources may not be sufficient to cover liquidity uses in 2012. Nevertheless, SPG Land's brand recognition and market position in its core markets are rating strengths. The company also benefits from some geographic and product diversity.

The negative outlook reflects our view that SPG Land's financial strength could deteriorate further due to continued weak sales. We expect the company's cash flows and capital structure to reflect a highly leveraged financial risk profile. For example, we forecast the company's EBITDA interest coverage at less than 2x in 2012.

We could lower the rating if: (1) SPG Land's sales in the first half of 2012 are weak, at less than RMB2 billion, with no signs of improving; or (2) the company's leverage further deteriorates due to poor sales, such that the headroom on its financial covenants narrows further in 2012. A technical breach could trigger the repayment of SPG Land's loan and accelerate an early repayment of the company's outstanding bond.

We may revise the outlook to stable if SPG Land's property sales and liquidity improve. We could also revise the outlook if the company's financial flexibility, including headroom in its financial covenant, increases. SPG Land's flexibility could improve if it lowers debt or pays off the covenant-tight offshore loan.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008