MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A-' long-term rating to the Swiss franc (CHF) 250 million 5-year medium-term notes (MTNs) to be issued by SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2), the funding vehicle of SP AusNet Group (A-/Stable/--). The issuance will be made under SP AusNet's existing US$3 billion debt issuance program (rated A-/Stable) held by SPIEG. When issued, the MTNs will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt issued by the group, with proceeds expected to be used to fund capital expenditure and to refinance existing debt.