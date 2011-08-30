(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India-based SPL Industries Limited's (SPL) 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional
rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage of SPL.
Fitch migrated SPL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 25
February 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary,
'Fitch Migrates SPL Industries' Ratings to the "Non-Monitored"
Category', dated 25 February 2011 and available at
www.fitchratings.com).
SPL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:
- INR78.5m term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR925m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn
- INR180m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch
A3(ind)nm; rating withdrawn