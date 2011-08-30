(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based SPL Industries Limited's (SPL) 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SPL.

Fitch migrated SPL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 25 February 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates SPL Industries' Ratings to the "Non-Monitored" Category', dated 25 February 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

SPL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR78.5m term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR925m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- INR180m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)nm; rating withdrawn