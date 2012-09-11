(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' issue rating to an issue of US$500 million in senior unsecured fixed rate notes by SP PowerAssets Ltd. (SPPA; AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--). The notes will be issued under the company's Singapore dollar (S$) 8 billion global medium-term notes program.

We derived the rating on the notes from the 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on SPPA. The corporate credit rating reflects the company's monopoly as the sole owner and maintainer of Singapore's electricity transmission and distribution assets, and as the sole electricity transmission licensee. The rating also reflects SPPA's high revenue and cash flow certainty, which is supported by a regulated tariff structure until 2013 and a cap on the company's loss of revenues due to lower volumes.

We assess SPPA's stand-alone credit profile to be 'a'. However, the corporate credit rating on SPPA incorporates a two-notch uplift to reflect our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of Singapore (unsolicited rating AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.

SPPA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Power Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--), which the Singapore government's investment holding company, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+), owns.

