UPDATE 2-Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
13 March Moody's places Sprouts' ratings on review for possible downgrade
* Sees no strategic rationale to combine with Kraft (Adds share price and valuation details)
Feb 24 Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Feb 24 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, the largest Coke bottler in the world, reported a jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher volume sales in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and the Philippines.