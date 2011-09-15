Sept 15 (The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded SRF Limited's (SRF) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch AA(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrades reflect SRF's continuous revenue growth, stable profitability and its sound credit metrics over the past two years. The ratings are also supported by the company's established market position in its core businesses of manufacturing technical textiles, refrigerant gases and polyester films.

SRF's consolidated revenue grew by 36% yoy to INR33.9bn in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: 24% yoy), driven by growth in its packaging films business, where EBIT margins increased to 40% from 12% due to strong demand. Technical textiles and chemicals businesses showed stable profitability. Overall operating EBIDTA margins remained at around 25% in FY11 and gross interest coverage improved to around 9x from 8x (FY09: 6x). Net financial leverage improved to around 1.0x from 1.5x (FY09: 2.8x).

Fitch notes that SRF's additional revenue from certified emission reduction (CER) units has supported its profitability and helped it to maintain moderate financial leverage (adjusted net debt /operating EBITDA) over the years. However, revenue from CER units reduced significantly in FY11 due to delayed CER issuances by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to FY12.

Fitch also notes that the revenue from CER units is unlikely to be permanent due to impending termination of the Kyoto Protocol and the ban imposed by European Union Emission Trading Scheme on CERs generated from hydrofluorocarbons destruction projects from May 2013. In this regard, SRF has been taking various steps to strengthen its core businesses.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in profitability and large debt-led capex or acquisition leading to net financial leverage exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis.

Incorporated in 1973, SRF is a diversified manufacturing company with production facilities across eight locations in India and one each in Thailand and South Africa. The company's business interests span across technical textiles, refrigerants, speciality chemicals and packaging films.

SRF's ratings:

- INR3,080m long-term loans (reduced from INR 3,178.8m): upgraded to 'Fitch AA(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR10,000m fund-based and non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR7,000m): upgraded to 'Fitch AA(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR1,500m commercial paper/short-term debt programme (carved out of fund-based working capital limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR1,500m non-convertible debenture programme: upgraded to 'Fitch AA(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR1,500m non-convertible debenture programme: assigned 'Fitch AA(ind)'