(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Sri Lanka
Insurance Sector
here
COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Lanka in a new report has said that its Outlook for Sri Lanka's
insurance sector is Stable. Fitch considers the credit
fundamentals of agency-rated issuers to be underpinned by their
healthy capitalisation and good profitability, supported by
improved macroeconomic factors. Key challenges to local insurers
remain that of maintaining underwriting profitability in the
motor segment (given competitive pressures), and also in
maintaining market shares in life and non-life insurance as new
players enter the market.
Sri Lanka's insurance sector recorded a 20% yoy growth in
2010, following a contraction in the previous year, from a
slowdown in non-life insurance. Fitch views the premium growth
of 11% in H111 to be sustainable in 2012 given growth potential
in the life segment, which is still relatively under-penetrated.
Also, there are improved prospects in the non-life segment,
following a sharp increase in new vehicle registrations and
higher trade activity, supported by better domestic growth
prospects.
Revised regulations by the Insurance Board of Sri Lanka
require insurance companies to separate their life and general
businesses by 2015, and increase the minimum capital
requirements (MCR) for each business line. Fitch notes that
although the revised MCR of LKR500m (from LKR100m) only applies
to new licenses, this is likely to be extended to existing
players in the near-to-medium term. This could lead to some
consolidation as many of the smaller players currently fall
short of the requirement. Fitch believes industry capitalisation
should strengthen in the medium-term with higher MCR and
mandatory listing requirements (deadline is 2016) providing
companies with an added avenue to raise funds. However, for
insurers who already meet the MCR, the separation of life and
general segments and consequent re-allocation of capital may
change the risk profiles of certain companies post separation.
Price competition remains high in the motor segment, and
newer players have been eating into the market share of larger
and more established companies. The claims ratios for the motor
segment averaged 64.2% over 2007-2010, and are likely to remain
high in 2011. As such, underwriting profitability remains under
pressure with many companies posting combined ratios above 100%,
and having to rely on investment income to compensate for
underwriting losses. Fitch notes that the high investment
returns earned in 2010 are unlikely to recur in 2011 and 2012.
Investment income fell to 10.8% of average assets in H111 (2010:
18.8%).
Fitch notes that intensified competition in the motor
segment, which could further weaken underwriting profitability
(owing to higher claims ratios), could affect the outlook on the
sector, as could a sharp decrease or a sustained weakening in
capitalisation or solvency ratios. Healthier competition with
reduced pricing pressures and lower market share concerns could
be positive for ratings.
The report, entitled '2012 Outlook: Sri Lanka Insurance
Sector', is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on
the link above.