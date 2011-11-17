(The following was released by the rating agency)

COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said in a special report released today that the 2012 outlook for incumbent Sri Lankan telecommunications operators (telcos) is stable, but that for smaller operators is negative.

"Despite tariff pressure, revenue growth for 2012 should be in the mid-single-digit percentage points, driven by rising demand for voice and data services," said Hasira De Silva Assistant Vice-President in Fitch's Corporates rating team. "Further, any consolidation among smaller operators is likely to prove positive for the industry, although acquirers face the usual financial and integration risks," added Mr De Silva.

The report highlights Fitch's views on increasing capex, profitability pressures, regulatory risk and industry fragmentation.

