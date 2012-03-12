(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
migrated India's SSA International Limited's (SSA) National
Long-Term 'Fitch BB (ind)' rating with Stable Outlook to the
non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch
BB(ind)nm' on Fitch's website. Simultaneously, the agency has
migrated the company's following bank loan ratings to the
non-monitored category:
- Outstanding INR371.7m long-term bank loan: migrated to
'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'
- INR2,200m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to
'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch
A4+(ind)'
- INR553m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to
'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch
A4+(ind)'
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category
due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of SSA. The ratings will
remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months
and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the
event the issuer starts furnishing information during this
six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be
communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.