TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited's (SCBTL) proposed TWD6.7bn 1.05% senior unsecured bond maturing on 24 May of 2014,a National Long-Term 'AAA(twn)' Rating.

This issue is rated at the same level as SCBTL's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' which has Stable Outlook, in line with Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions.

The new bond is aimed at securing more stable and term funding.

SCBTL was formed when Standard Chartered Bank (SCB, 'AA-'/Negative) acquired HIB in 2006 and combined it with SCB Taiwan Branch in 2007. SCBTL later acquired AEB Taiwan and Asia Trust in 2008. It commanded a deposit market share of 2.11% at end-March 2012.

SCBTL ratings:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'

- National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating at 'bbb'

- Support Rating at '1'

- Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(twn)'

- Subordinated debt National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(twn)'