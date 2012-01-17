(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited's (SCBT) proposed TWD8.3bn senior unsecured bond a 'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term Rating. The bond will be issued in three tranches, will carry floating and fixed coupon rates and mature on 17 January of 2014 and 2015.

This issue is rated at the same level as SCBT's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' - which has a Stable Outlook - which is in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions.

The new debt issue aims to secure more stable and term funding. For a detailed credit profile on SCBT, see Fitch's credit report on the bank dated 7 July 2011.

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB, 'AA-'/Outlook Stable) acquired HIB in 2006 and renamed it SCBT. SCBT integrated SCB Taiwan Branch in 2007 and acquired AEB Taiwan and Asia Trust in 2008. SCBT commanded a deposit market share of 2.3% at end-September 2011.