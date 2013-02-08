BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has revised the Outlook on Standard Chartered
Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT) Long-term Local
Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTLC IDR) to Stable from
Negative. At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBT's
Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs at 'A+' and 'BBB+'. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
comment.
Rating Action Rationale
The revision of the Outlook to Stable followed the Outlook
revision of its parent, Standard Chartered Bank's (SC;
'AA-'/Stable) on 7 February 2013 (see related rating action
commentary at www.fitchratings.com)
SCBT's IDRs, National and Support Ratings are based on a
high probability of support if required, from SC given its near
full ownership of the subsidiary and integration between the two
entities. The support view also factors in the reputational risk
to SC were SCBT allowed to default on its obligations.
The Outlook on SCBT's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR remains
Stable as the Foreign Currency IDR is capped by the Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'.
SCBT's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its resilient capital,
sound performance and stable funding and liquidity. The VR also
takes into account the ordinary support extended from the
parent, especially in global networking, name sharing, funding,
liquidity and risk management.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities - IDR and VR
Any change in SC's shareholding structure, in its propensity
to support or in the parent's ratings could impact SCBT's
ratings. As SCBT's Foreign Currency IDR is capped by the Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+', a change in Thailand's Country Ceiling could
also affect SCBT's Foreign Currency IDR.
Further deterioration in asset quality, which is currently
under pressure, could increase the VR sensitivity to a
downgrade. SCBT's deteriorating trend in non-performing loans
(NPL) since late 2011 could be weighed down by growth in special
mention loans (SMLs), mainly to a single large corporate
borrower, highlighting risk concentrations. This could lift the
NPL ratio (end-H112: 4.2% of total gross loan) further above
that of similarly rated domestic peers (end-H112: average at
2.6%). However, Fitch gains comfort from a continued high Tier 1
capital ratio (17.5% at end-H112); the highest among Thai banks,
providing a strong buffer against potential losses.
SCBT's overall performance in H112 remained flat, with net
profit and return on assets (ROA) of THB1.8bn and 1.3%,
respectively. Loan growth was modest at 6% yoy. Although its
deposit franchise remains weaker than that of peers, funding is
supported by access to intergroup funding and its position as a
net lender in the interbank market.
SCBT is Thailand's ninth-largest commercial bank by assets,
with a market share of less than 2% each in loans and deposits
at end-H112.
SCBT's ratings actions are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable
Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National short-term unsecured and unsubordinated debenture
programme affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'