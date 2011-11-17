MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--Following an error, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the rating history of the US$42.5 billion debt program of the Standard Chartered group entities listed below. These corrected ratings are an accurate indicator of the future ratings to be assigned to non-deferrable subordinated issues of these entities. None of the issuer credit ratings or the ratings on outstanding issues are affected.
The corrected ratings are:
Standard Chartered PLC To From
Subordinated (foreign currency) BBB+ A-
Standard Chartered Bank
Subordinated A- A
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.