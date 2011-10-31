(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (BBB/Stable/--) and Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust Medium-Term Notes Program (BBB-) are unaffected by the company's third-quarter results. Starhill's gross revenue of Singapore dollar (S$) 134.1 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, was in line with our expectations. We expect gross revenue of about S$180 million for fiscal 2011 (ending Dec. 31, 2011) as revenues from its Malaysian properties offset weaker performances in Singapore and Japan. We anticipate gross revenue of about S$181 million for 2012. Higher leases from an asset enhancement program for a Singaporean property, Wisma Atria, should offset residual weaknesses in office leases and Japanese properties.

We expect Starhill's ratio of debt to debt plus equity to increase to about 40% for fiscal 2011. This is slightly above our original 37% forecast but still within our expectation for the rating. Debt includes about S$173.4 million in convertible preferred units that we treat as debt, according to our criteria. The higher leverage mostly reflects a new facility agreement for a term loan of up to JPY13 billion in October 2011. This facility will finance the company's yen payments under its cross currency swaps and reduce Singapore dollar-denominated debt.