(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Starhill
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (BBB/Stable/--) and Starhill
Global Real Estate Investment Trust Medium-Term Notes Program
(BBB-) are unaffected by the company's third-quarter results.
Starhill's gross revenue of Singapore dollar (S$) 134.1 million
for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, was in line with our
expectations. We expect gross revenue of about S$180 million for
fiscal 2011 (ending Dec. 31, 2011) as revenues from its
Malaysian properties offset weaker performances in Singapore and
Japan. We anticipate gross revenue of about S$181 million for
2012. Higher leases from an asset enhancement program for a
Singaporean property, Wisma Atria, should offset residual
weaknesses in office leases and Japanese properties.
We expect Starhill's ratio of debt to debt plus equity to
increase to about 40% for fiscal 2011. This is slightly above
our original 37% forecast but still within our expectation for
the rating. Debt includes about S$173.4 million in convertible
preferred units that we treat as debt, according to our
criteria. The higher leverage mostly reflects a new facility
agreement for a term loan of up to JPY13 billion in October
2011. This facility will finance the company's yen payments
under its cross currency swaps and reduce Singapore
dollar-denominated debt.