MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed State Bank of India's (SBI) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term
Rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook on the ratings is
Stable. The agency has also affirmed SBI's Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bbb-'.
The Long-Term ratings of SBI are driven by a high
probability of support from the government, given its systemic
importance as the largest bank in India, as the sole banker in
many economically backward regions and as a banker to various
government entities. As a result the Long-Term ratings are
linked to the sovereign rating and will move in tandem with the
latter.
Key positive drivers of SBI's VR are its size, franchise and
funding strength. These characteristics contribute to lower
concentration risks both in terms of loan exposures and funding,
deposit stability particularly in times of uncertainty, as well
as revenue diversification and costs of funds. These features
help to offset some of the risks and costs given its association
with the Government of India.
That being said, some of SBI's credit fundamentals are under
pressure. Notwithstanding the revenue strengths, internal
capital generation has remained and is likely to remain under
pressure, firstly due to increasing credit costs and secondly on
account of pension costs, at the time of the next wage revision.
The weakening operating environment means Fitch expects credit
costs to increase and the level of non-performing loans to rise
(H1FY12 was 4.2%; up from 3.3% in FY11). These pressures have
occurred at a time when capitalisation is also low relative to
the bank's peer group and capital levels internationally are
rising. The operational and data integrity risks associated with
a large organisation have also been highlighted by the size and
timely recognition of pension liabilities.
The VR assumes and Fitch expects capital to be made
available from the government as its largest shareholder to
ensure SBI is adequately capitalised. However, a negative VR
rating trigger would be a combination of a materially weaker
asset quality trends impacting internal capital generation
combined with overall capital levels that are below its rating
peer group.
SBI's Tier-1 bonds are on Rating Watch Negative reflecting
heightened downgrade risk associated with the pending completion
of Fitch's review of how it rates bank regulatory capital
instruments. This review was initiated by the exposure draft
entitled 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' published
on 28 July 2011.
SBI is India's largest bank with over 13,500 branches in
FY11, accounting for around 17% of both system assets and
deposits. SBI's asset share is over three times that of the
second-largest bank in India.
The following ratings of SBI have been affirmed:
- LT FC IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term FC IDR: 'F3'
- Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
- Individual Rating: 'C'
- Support Rating: '2'
- Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
- USD5bn MTN programme: 'BBB-'
- USD800m senior unsecured bonds: 'BBB-'
- USD400m perpetual tier 1 bonds: 'BB-'; on RWN
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook
Stable