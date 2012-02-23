(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Stationery Point India Limited (SPIL) a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list
of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings reflect SPIL's near-full utilisation (around
95%) of its working capital facilities during September
2011-January 2012 due to its high working capital requirements
as the company is offered a limited credit period from its
suppliers. The ratings also reflect the INR629.5m corporate
guarantee extended by SPIL to its group companies, namely
Shivani Flexipack and S.K. Agrotech.
The ratings are constrained by SPIL's small scale of
operations that offers limited bargaining power with suppliers
and volatile operating margins due to intense competition and
unstable raw material prices (mainly polyester, polyethylene and
polypropylene). The latter accounts for around 41% of cost of
goods sold. However, revenues have grown significantly at a CAGR
of 42.6% over the last three years to INR2,327m in FY11
(financial year ending September), with EBIDTA margins
increasing to 14.2% (FY08: 8.8%). This was because the company
launched high value-added products in its flexible packaging
segment in FY11.
SPIL's ratings also reflect the more than a decade-long
experience of its founders in the domestic packaging industry
and its strong established relationship with its clients.
Negative rating guidelines include higher-than-expected
working capital requirements and total adjusted net debt/EBITDA
exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines
include a consistent demonstration of improved working capital
management and a total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of below 3.5x
on a sustained basis.
Incorporated in 1999, SPIL manufactures flexible packaging
products (86% of FY11 total revenues), paper products and wire
products at a capacity of 10,600 TPA, 2,000 TPA and 1,125 TPA,
respectively, at Kaledhon, District Satara. For FY11, the
company's total debt stood at INR1,375m, which included the
corporate guarantees to group companies, and financial leverage
(total adjusted net debt/EBITDA) was 4.2x.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to SPIL's bank loans as
follows:
- INR450m working capital cash credit limits: assigned
'Fitch BB(ind)'
- INR140.8m O/S term loans as on September 2011: assigned
'Fitch BB(ind)'
- INR29.5m non-fund based working capital limits: assigned
'Fitch A4+(ind)'