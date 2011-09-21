(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- STB RMBS 2007-1 is a securitization transaction whose
certificates are backed by housing loan receivables entrusted by
Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement has risen,
reflecting progress in the redemption of principal for the rated
trust certificates.
-- We raised our rating on class B to 'AAA (sf)' and
affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A issued under the
transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' its
rating on STB RMBS 2007-1, class B certificates (see list
below), due December 2036. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A certificates
issued under the same transaction (also listed below).
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of the aforementioned transaction,
we examined the performance data contained in the reports that
we receive each month from the servicer.
We upgraded class B today because: (1) the performance of
the underlying asset pool remains in line with our expectations;
and (2) the level of credit enhancement has risen, reflecting
progress in the redemption of principal for the rated trust
certificates.
The securitization transaction is backed by a pool of
housing loan receivables entrusted by Sumitomo Trust & Banking
Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), to a trust created with Norinchukin
Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. The ratings on classes A and B address
the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate
repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity
date of December 2036.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007.
RATING RAISED
STB RMBS 2007-1
JPY26.57 Billion trust certificates due 2036
Class To From Initial issue amount
B AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY23.57 bil.
RATING AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial issue amount
A AAA (sf) JPY3.0 bil.