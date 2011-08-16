Kuwait's new opera house catches fire
KUWAIT, Feb 6 Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic $770-million venue opened to the public.
August 16 Steak and Shake:
* Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Steak n Shake; outlook stable
KUWAIT, Feb 6 Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic $770-million venue opened to the public.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Facebook was criticised after U.S. vote (Adds involvement of Google in paragraph 3)