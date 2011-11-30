(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its AA-/Stable/-- insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on lender's mortgage insurer, St.George Insurance Australia Pty. Ltd. The ratings have been withdrawn at the company's request and follow the novation of all in-force risks to sister company Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd. (AA-/Stable).