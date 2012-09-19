UPDATE 2-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
Sept 20 Moody's affirms Baa1 rating on St. Joseph's College's (NY) issuer level rating and outstanding bonds; outlook revised to negative from stable
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the fourth quarter in an apparent effort to cut their losses following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, regulatory filings showed.
* Leagold Mining files amended and restated preliminary prospectus with indicative pricing range and expanded offering syndicate