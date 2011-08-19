(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Stockland (A-/Stable/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company's proposed on-market buyback of up to 5% of its issued capital, to be funded by its ongoing asset-sale program and deferral of some uncommitted development expenditure. Stockland's statutory gearing (net debt-to-total tangible assets) at June 30, 2011 was 22%, which is below its target gearing range of 25%-35%. Including this buyback, Stockland's gearing will increase; however, we expect gearing to remain around fiscal 2011 levels, largely because of capital and operational initiatives proposed by management. In addition, we note that Stockland will continue to maintain a minimum liquidity buffer of at least A$500 million. Notwithstanding this shareholder friendly action, we believe that Stockland has considerable financial flexibility. We expect that Stockland's fiscal 2012 earnings will depend on a steady improvement in customer confidence and residential buying activity; however, we believe that Stockland should continue to successfully navigate the cyclical residential property markets, maintain sufficient liquidity to meet capital commitments and debt maturities, and maintain the following adjusted financial parameters: EBITDA interest cover above 3x, and funds from operations to debt above 15%.