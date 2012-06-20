TREASURIES-Yields slip as Fed strikes uncertain tone

(Recasts, adds Fed minutes, comments, table, updates prices) * Minutes say Fed to raise rates "fairly soon" * Analysts view Fed minutes as dovish * U.S. 5-year auction shows soft demand By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading, after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting struck a cautious tone on raising interest rates, reducing expectations of a hike next