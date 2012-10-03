NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 2, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had reinstated its ratings on the securities listed below. On Sept. 29, 2012, we withdrew these ratings due to an error.

The rating on Straight A Funding LLC was reinstated on Sept. 30, 2012. The ratings on Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited Series 2009-1, 2009-2, Series 2009-6, Series 2009-8, Series 2009-10, Series 2009-13, Series 2009-14, and Series 2009-17, LVII Resecuritization Trust 2009-1 Resecuritization Notes and Certificates, Series 2009-1 and Grantor Trust Certificates, Series 2009-1 were reinstated on Oct. 1, 2012. The ratings on Bank of Aland PLC's Covered Bond Program, Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans VI B.V., Galena CDO II (Ireland) PLC, and Residential Mortgage Securities 23 PLC were reinstated on Oct. 2, 2012.

RATING ACTIONS

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-2

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A1 AAA (sf) NR

A2 BB (sf) NR

B BB (sf)/Watch Neg NR

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-1

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A2 BBB (sf) NR

B CCC (sf) NR

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-6

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A1 AAA (sf) NR

A2 AA (sf) NR

A3 A (sf) NR

A4 BBB (sf) NR

A5 BB+ (sf) NR

A6 BB- (sf) NR

A7 B- (sf) NR

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-10

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A1 AAA (sf) NR

A2 AA (sf) NR

A3 A (sf) NR

A4 BBB (sf) NR

A5 BB+ (sf) NR

A6 BB (sf) NR

A7 BB- (sf) NR

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-14 Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A3 A (sf) NR

A4 BBB (sf) NR

A5 BB+ (sf) NR

A6 BB (sf) NR

A7 BB- (sf) NR

B B- (sf) NR

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-8

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A1 AAA (sf) NR

A2 AA (sf) NR

A3 A (sf) NR

A4 BBB (sf) NR

A5 BB+ (sf) NR

A6 BB (sf) NR

A7 BB- (sf) NR

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-13

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A3 A (sf) NR

A4 BBB (sf) NR

A5 BB+ (sf) NR

A6 BB (sf) NR

A7 BB- (sf) NR

B CCC (sf) NR

Asset Repackaging Vehicle Limited

Series 2009-17

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A1 CC (sf) NR

A2 CC (sf) NR

A3 CC (sf) NR

A4 CC (sf) NR

A5 D (sf) NR

A6 D (sf) NR

A7 D (sf) NR

B D (sf) NR

C D (sf) NR

Bank of Aland PLC Covered Bond Program

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

AA (sf)/Stable NR

Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans VI B.V.

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

Senior A AAA (sf) NR

Galena CDO II (Ireland) PLC

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A-1U10-B B+ (sf) NR

LVII Resecuritization Trust 2009-1

Resecuritization Notes and Certificates Series 2009-1

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A-2 502449AB7 AAA (sf) NR

M-1 502449AG6 AA+ (sf) NR

M-2 502449AH4 A (sf) NR

M-3 502449AJ0 BBB+ (sf) NR

M-4 502449AK7 BBB (sf) NR

M-5 502449AL5 BB (sf) NR

M-6 502449AM3 B (sf) NR

M-7 502449AN1 CCC (sf) NR

M-8 502449AP6 CCC (sf) NR

LVII Resecuritization Trust 2009-1

Grantor Trust Certificates Series 2009-1

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

P-1 502449AQ4 AA+p (sf) NR

P-2 502449AR2 AA+p (sf) NR

P-3 502449AS0 AA+p (sf) NR

Residential Mortgage Securities 23 PLC

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A AAA (sf) NR

Straight-A Funding LLC

Rating

Class CUSIP To From

A-1+ (sf) NR