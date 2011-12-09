(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its ratings on 12 securities from 11 structured finance transactions. The rating actions follow those taken on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. and Deutsche Bank AG as part of the placement of several large bank groups across the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) on CreditWatch Negative (see media release titled "Standard & Poor's Places Several Large Bank Groups Across The Eurozone On CreditWatch Negative," published on Dec. 7, 2011).

The rating actions reflect the placement on CreditWatch Negative of financial institutions that are counterparties to the respective transactions, or the placement on CreditWatch Negative of the underlying collateral of the affected structured finance tranches.

The counterparties in the affected transactions either provide a swap or a guarantee to the repayment principal and interest on the securities issued.

RATINGS LIST

Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to Rating from

Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352

XS0608139142 A+/Watch Neg A+

Rationale: Counterparty dependency and underlying collateral

Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG and the underlying collateral is BBVA Senior

Finance, S.A. Unip.'s issue Series 113

Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to Rating from

Nexus Bonds Ltd. - Nexus4 Topaz Notes

AU0000NXBHD3 A+pNRi/Watch Neg A+pNRi

Rationale: Counterparty dependency

Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG

Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to Rating from

SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2007-5

AU3FN0004388 A+/Watch Neg A+

SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-1

AU3FN0004743 A+pNRi/Watch Neg A+pNRi

Rationale: Counterparty dependency

Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG

Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to Rating from

VIRTUE Trust - Class A-2

AU000VI20023 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

VIRTUE Trust - Class A-3

AU000VI20031 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

VIRTUE Trust II

AU000VR20016 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Rationale: Counterparty dependency

Bank/issue: Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.

Issuer/deal name ISINS/CUSIP Rating to Rating from

SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2007-4

AU3FN0004255 A+/Watch Neg A+

SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2007-6

AU3FN0004636 A+/Watch Neg A+

SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-2

AU3FN0004818 A+/Watch Neg A+

SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-3

AU3FN0004933 A+/Watch Neg A+

SELECT ACCESS Investments Ltd. Series 2008-4

AU3FN0005054 A+/Watch Neg A+

Rationale: Counterparty dependency

Bank/issue: Deutsche Bank AG