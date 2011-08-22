(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the LHL-Trust
2000-1, II, III, and IV residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) transactions. The trust certificates issued under these
securitization transactions are ultimately backed by a pool of
residential housing loan receivables originated by Sumishin Real
Estate Loan & Finance Ltd. The release of the report is part of
the surveillance process we carry out after rating assignments.
Standard & Poor's has conducted various surveillance
activities during the transactions' terms, using collection and
payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that are submitted
regularly by relevant parties. Through the surveillance process,
we have checked the performance of the underlying asset pools,
the redemption of the rated trust certificates, the enhancement
of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the
status of early redemption triggers. We periodically publish
reports that detail our views on these transactions, along with
summaries of their performance.