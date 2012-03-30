(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.'s (STB) and Chuo Mitsui
Trust and Banking Company, Limited's (CMTB) Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. At the same
time, the agency has downgraded STB's Viability Rating (VR) to
'a-' from 'a', and upgraded CMTB's VR to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. The
Rating Watch on each bank's VR has been removed. A full rating
breakdown is provided below.
The rating action on their VRs reflects the convergence of
STB's risk profile with CMTB's through the imminent merger on 1
April 2012, under the umbrella of their parent company, Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH). The merger will involve
another, small-sized subsidiary of SMTH, Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust
and Banking Company, Limited. STB, which is the surviving entity
upon the completion of merger, will be renamed as Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB).
The ratings of STB take into account the combined extensive
franchise, strong liquidity position backed by a solid deposit
base, sound asset quality, modest interest rate risk and
adequate capitalisation. The ratings also factor in potential
vulnerability to a reduced, but still large, domestic equity
portfolio, which stood at about 42% of SMTH's Tier 1 capital at
end-December 2011.
STB's and CMTB's Long-Term IDRs are driven by Fitch's
expectation of extremely strong state support, should it be
required. As the Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating
Floor of 'A', a downgrade of the merged bank's (i.e. SMTB's) IDR
is unlikely unless, in Fitch's opinion, there is a material
weakening in either the ability or the willingness of the
Japanese sovereign to provide support. Their Support Ratings of
'1' reflect the systemic importance of both banks. Following the
merger, SMTB will be the largest domestic trust bank with an
estimated market share of approximately 35% in the custody of
investment trust funds, which is the most active fiduciary
business in Japan.
Fitch estimates SMTH's Fitch core capital ratio to be about
7% at the time of the merger. The ratio is lower than that of
some of the similarly rated Japanese banks, due to SMTH's
adoption of the foundation internal ratings-based (IRB)
approach, which uses generally higher risk weighting on assets
than the advanced IRB approach. This, combined with SMTH's focus
on fee-based businesses, which do not incur risks on its own
balance sheet, has led Fitch to conclude that SMTH's
capitalisation will remain adequate.
The rating actions are as follows:
STB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at
'F1'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'; off Rating
Watch Negative
- Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor
affirmed at 'A'
CMTB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at
'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; off Rating
Watch Positive
- Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor
affirmed at 'A'