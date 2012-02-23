(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012 --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' debt rating to the dated subordinated bonds issued by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC; A+/Negative/A-1). The 1.5 billion U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, due on March 1, 2022, carry a coupon rate of 4.85%.

The rating on the bonds is one notch lower than the long-term counterparty credit rating on SMBC, reflecting the subordinated status of the bonds.

The long-term counterparty credit rating on SMBC reflects its consolidated financial profile, as well as the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1).

This is because the businesses of SMBC and other group companies are highly correlated, and the holding company retains the ability to reorganize the entity and to reallocate capital within the group. In addition, given its importance in Japan's financial system, the long-term counterparty rating on SMBC benefits from a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone rating on the bank, which excludes an extraordinary government support factor in a crisis.

SMFG maintains a strong competitive position in the markets in which it operates, which leads us to our "strong" assessment of its business position. With total assets of JPY133 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2011, SMFG is a financial services bank holding company that ranks among the three largest banking institutions in Japan. SMFG's capital and earnings are "moderate" based on our expectations that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in the 5.5%-6.5% range over the next two years. Our risk position assessment for SMFG is "adequate."

SMFG's loan portfolio growth is likely to be stagnant, while we expect its performance to remain stable. SMFG's funding is "above average" and its liquidity position is "strong," in our opinion. SMFG's large retail branch network provides it with a stable base of core deposits that it draws from to meet its funding needs.

Its ratio of total loans to customer deposits was low at 70% as of Sept. 30, 2011, according to our calculation, which indicates strong liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on SMBC is 'a' reflecting the above factors and our 'a-' anchor SACP for a bank operating mainly in Japan. One notch of government support has been factored into our issuer credit rating on SMFG, reflecting our expectation that the group has a "high" likelihood of receiving government support in a time of need. We view SMFG as having "high" systemic importance in Japan, which in our view, is a "highly supportive" system.