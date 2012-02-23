(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012 --Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' debt rating to the dated
subordinated bonds issued by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
(SMBC; A+/Negative/A-1). The 1.5 billion U.S. dollar-denominated
bonds, due on March 1, 2022, carry a coupon rate of 4.85%.
The rating on the bonds is one notch lower than the
long-term counterparty credit rating on SMBC, reflecting the
subordinated status of the bonds.
The long-term counterparty credit rating on SMBC reflects
its consolidated financial profile, as well as the consolidated
financial profile and market position of its parent company,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1).
This is because the businesses of SMBC and other group
companies are highly correlated, and the holding company retains
the ability to reorganize the entity and to reallocate capital
within the group. In addition, given its importance in Japan's
financial system, the long-term counterparty rating on SMBC
benefits from a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone rating on
the bank, which excludes an extraordinary government support
factor in a crisis.
SMFG maintains a strong competitive position in the markets
in which it operates, which leads us to our "strong" assessment
of its business position. With total assets of JPY133 trillion
as of Sept. 30, 2011, SMFG is a financial services bank holding
company that ranks among the three largest banking institutions
in Japan. SMFG's capital and earnings are "moderate" based on
our expectations that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio will remain in the 5.5%-6.5% range over the next two
years. Our risk position assessment for SMFG is "adequate."
SMFG's loan portfolio growth is likely to be stagnant,
while we expect its performance to remain stable. SMFG's funding
is "above average" and its liquidity position is "strong," in
our opinion. SMFG's large retail branch network provides it with
a stable base of core deposits that it draws from to meet its
funding needs.
Its ratio of total loans to customer deposits was low at
70% as of Sept. 30, 2011, according to our calculation, which
indicates strong liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) on SMBC is 'a' reflecting the above factors and our 'a-'
anchor SACP for a bank operating mainly in Japan. One notch of
government support has been factored into our issuer credit
rating on SMFG, reflecting our expectation that the group has a
"high" likelihood of receiving government support in a time of
need. We view SMFG as having "high" systemic importance in
Japan, which in our view, is a "highly supportive" system.