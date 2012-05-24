(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the LHL-Trust
2000-1, II, III, IV, and V residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) transactions. The trust certificates issued
under these securitization transactions are ultimately backed by
a pool of residential housing loan receivables that Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Loan & Finance Co. Ltd. originated. The release of
the report is part of the surveillance process we carry out
after rating assignments.
Standard & Poor's has conducted various surveillance
activities during the transactions' terms, using collection and
payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that relevant parties
regularly submit. Through the surveillance process, we have
checked the performance of the underlying asset pools, the
redemption of the rated trust certificates, the enhancement of
various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status
of early redemption triggers. We periodically publish reports
that detail our views on these transactions, along with
summaries of their performance.