TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the LHL-Trust 2000-1, II, III, IV, and V residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. The trust certificates issued under these securitization transactions are ultimately backed by a pool of residential housing loan receivables that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Loan & Finance Co. Ltd. originated. The release of the report is part of the surveillance process we carry out after rating assignments.

Standard & Poor's has conducted various surveillance activities during the transactions' terms, using collection and payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that relevant parties regularly submit. Through the surveillance process, we have checked the performance of the underlying asset pools, the redemption of the rated trust certificates, the enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status of early redemption triggers. We periodically publish reports that detail our views on these transactions, along with summaries of their performance.