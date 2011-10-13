(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A' from 'A-' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade reflects Sumitomo Life's overall improving life insurance underwriting and strengthened capitalisation. Fitch notes that the company has demonstrated solid premium growth in profitable third sectors such as medical insurance. Its surrender and lapse rate continued to decline to 5.8% in FY10 (the financial year ended March 2011) from 6.4% in FY09, and its capital adequacy improved due to the company's greater control of capital and risks.

At end-March 2011, annual premium of domestic life policy in-force grew 1.4% from end-March 2010, mainly due to solid sales of savings-type products such as whole life. While profitability from savings-type products is not strong, Fitch notes that the annual premium of in-force policies of Sumitomo Life's profitable third sectors such as medical insurance continued to grow 1.7% in FY10, above most other traditional Japanese life insurers.

As a result of the company's efforts to accumulate capital and reserves and to further reduce its domestic equity holdings, Sumitomo Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 1,002.2% (636.5% in new statutory solvency margin ratio) at end-March 2011 from 955.1% at end-March 2010, despite a weak domestic equity market. To better manage risk, the company continues to refrain from accumulating variable annuity-type products.

Key positive rating drivers include improvement of leverage and further strengthening of capitalisation. Positive rating action may be considered if adjusted debt leverage improves below 15% on a sustained basis. Ratings may also benefit if current new statutory SMR improves to 700% or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures improve further on a sustained basis.

Key negative rating drivers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Sumitomo Life's ratings may be reviewed for negative rating action if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply, if adjusted debt leverage increases to a level consistently above 35% or if the new business margin becomes volatile for a prolonged period.

Sumitomo Life is a mutual company established in 1907, and is one of the four major Japanese domestic life insurers. Its market share was 7.4% by total assets and 8.7% by total premium at at end-March 2011.