(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A' from 'A-' and its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The upgrade reflects Sumitomo Life's overall improving life
insurance underwriting and strengthened capitalisation. Fitch
notes that the company has demonstrated solid premium growth in
profitable third sectors such as medical insurance. Its
surrender and lapse rate continued to decline to 5.8% in FY10
(the financial year ended March 2011) from 6.4% in FY09, and its
capital adequacy improved due to the company's greater control
of capital and risks.
At end-March 2011, annual premium of domestic life policy
in-force grew 1.4% from end-March 2010, mainly due to solid
sales of savings-type products such as whole life. While
profitability from savings-type products is not strong, Fitch
notes that the annual premium of in-force policies of Sumitomo
Life's profitable third sectors such as medical insurance
continued to grow 1.7% in FY10, above most other traditional
Japanese life insurers.
As a result of the company's efforts to accumulate capital
and reserves and to further reduce its domestic equity holdings,
Sumitomo Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved
to 1,002.2% (636.5% in new statutory solvency margin ratio) at
end-March 2011 from 955.1% at end-March 2010, despite a weak
domestic equity market. To better manage risk, the company
continues to refrain from accumulating variable annuity-type
products.
Key positive rating drivers include improvement of leverage
and further strengthening of capitalisation. Positive rating
action may be considered if adjusted debt leverage improves
below 15% on a sustained basis. Ratings may also benefit if
current new statutory SMR improves to 700% or if Fitch's
internal capitalisation measures improve further on a sustained
basis.
Key negative rating drivers include material erosion of
capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in
the embedded value. Specifically, Sumitomo Life's ratings may be
reviewed for negative rating action if Fitch's internal
capitalisation measures drop sharply, if adjusted debt leverage
increases to a level consistently above 35% or if the new
business margin becomes volatile for a prolonged period.
Sumitomo Life is a mutual company established in 1907, and
is one of the four major Japanese domestic life insurers. Its
market share was 7.4% by total assets and 8.7% by total premium
at at end-March 2011.