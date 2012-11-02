(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- A pool of housing loan receivables that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. originated back the SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 24 transaction. The class A-1 senior trust certificates issued under SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 24 back the bonds that SMBC 24 RMBS Special Purpose Co. issued.

-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' ratings to the class A-1 and A-2 senior trust certificates and our 'AAA' rating to SMBC 24 RMBS Special Purpose Co.'s bonds.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2012--Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) said today that on Oct. 30, 2012, it assigned its 'AAA (sf)' ratings to the JPY51 billion class A-1 and A-2 senior trust certificates issued under the SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 24 transaction, due July 2049, and its 'AAA' rating to SMBC 24 RMBS Special Purpose Co.'s JPY25.5 billion bonds ("tokutei shasai"), due August 2049. A pool of housing loan receivables that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (A+/Negative/A-1) originated and transferred to a trust created with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1) back the trust certificates. The class A-1 senior trust certificates back the bonds that SMBC 24 RMBS Special Purpose Co. issued.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date.

The asset pool of this transaction consists solely of fixed-rate housing loans. Such loans are highly beneficial to lender banks in terms of managing asset liability management (ALM) risk (the risk arising from mismatches between financing and investment periods) through securitization.

The ratings reflect our views on the following:

-- Our conclusion that the interest payments and principal repayments on the senior trust certificates and bonds in this transaction will be made without any difficulty, even under the stress level sized for a 'AAA' rating;

-- Adequate overcollateralization, excess spread, and the transaction's structure, which mitigate the credit risk of the underlying loan receivables;

-- A structure that demands additional entrustments upon the occurrence of certain events to sufficiently mitigate commingling risk in the transaction;

-- Monthly monitoring of setoff risk, and a structure that demands additional entrustments upon the occurrence of certain events, as well as further fund transfers from excess interest if setoff risk grows beyond the levels estimated at the event;

-- The status of SMBC 24 RMBS Special Purpose Co. as a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote entity; and

-- The fact that the bonds' interest payments and principal repayments mirror the cash flow of the class A-1 senior trust certificates, and the rating on the bonds is linked to the rating on the class A-1 senior trust certificates.

RATINGS ASSIGNED SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 24

JPY51 billion class A-1/A-2 residential mortgage trust certificates No. 24 due July 2049 Class Rating Amount Coupon type Overcollateralization ratio A-1 AAA (sf) JPY25.5 bil. Fixed rate 9.0% A-2 AAA (sf) JPY25.5 bil. Fixed rate 9.0%

SMBC 24 RMBS Special Purpose Co.

JPY25.5 billion bonds due August 2049 Rating Amount Coupon type Overcollateralization ratio

AAA JPY25.5 bil. Fixed rate 9.0%

The transaction's closing date is Oct. 30, 2012.

NOTES

The basic approach to calculating the overcollateralization ratio is as follows:

1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: underlying assets (including cash)

D: liquidity reserves

E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate obligations (seller's interest, etc.)

In this release, the overcollateralization ratio of the bonds is at the same as that of the class A-1 senior trust certificates of SMBC Residential Mortgage Trust Certificates No. 24, because the bonds and the class A-1 senior trust certificates have identical risk profiles. In the case of a master trust structure, the series base value should be applied.