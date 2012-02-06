(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, 2012-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' issuer
credit rating to Suncorp Group Ltd. (SGL), the listed entity and
holding company of the Suncorp group of operating companies. The
outlook is stable.
Suncorp group includes leading general insurance, banking,
life insurance, superannuation, and investment businesses
operating in Australia and New Zealand. Our current issuer
credit rating on Suncorp's core operating companies is 'A+' with
a stable outlook.
"We rate SGL one notch below its core operating companies
because, as a holding company, it must rely substantially on
dividends or capital up-streamed from its operating subsidiaries
in order to service any obligations it may have," Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Caroline Strahan said. "In addition, its
regulated subsidiaries may be restricted by regulators from
providing any direct support."
We have limited the impact of SGL's structural subordination
to one notch because:
-- It has access to a diversified stream of cash flows in
the form of dividends from its general insurance, wealth
management, and banking businesses.
-- It has no issued debt and is not likely to have more
than modest leverage, nor is it expected to issue senior debt.
-- It holds and is expected to continue holding material
amounts of capital in its own right, in line with management
strategy.
Suncorp group's core operating companies include: the
group's banking business, Suncorp Metway Ltd.; general insurance
businesses Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd., GIO General Ltd., Vero
Insurance Ltd., Vero Insurance New Zealand Ltd., Vero Liability
Insurance Ltd., and AA Insurance Ltd.; and life insurer Suncorp
Life and Superannuation Ltd. (all rated A+/Stable/--). The
group's products are distributed under a number of well-known
brands, including Suncorp, AAMI, GIO, Apia, Vero, and Asteron.
Ms. Strahan added: "The 'A+' ratings on Suncorp's core
operating companies reflect the strong stand-alone credit
profile of the group's general insurance businesses as well as
the more modest stand-alone credit profiles of the group's life
insurance and wealth management and banking businesses. The
group as a whole benefits from a diversity of income streams,
economies of scale, and operational and customer linkages across
its businesses."
The stable outlook on the holding company rating is based on
that for the ratings of its core operating companies. Our
stable outlook on their ratings reflects our expectation that:
-- The risk position of the group's banking business, will
solidify at the adequate level, its earnings metrics will
improve to be broadly in line with peers, and its funding and
liquidity risks will continue to be satisfactorily managed.
-- The knock-on effects of volatile global debt markets
because of stresses in Europe, or other factors affecting the
group's banking business, will be adequately managed.
-- The strong competitive position of, and business
improvements in the group's general insurance businesses will
support their sound underlying earnings and allow them to
withstand increased claims costs arising from natural peril
events.
-- The competitive position and earnings capacity of the
group's life insurance businesses will remain supportive of
their stand-alone credit profile.
-- The group will maintain a strong capital position,
conservative asset allocations, as well as prudent reserving and
reinsurance practices.