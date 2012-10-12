UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'BBB+/Stable' financial strength rating and outlook on Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Co. Ltd. (Australian Branch) at the request of the company.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts