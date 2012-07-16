(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook
on Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (A+/Negative/--; cnAAA/--) are
not affected by the charges of bribery and misconduct by the
Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announced on
July 13, 2012, against three executive directors of the company,
including the two co-chairmen.
Sun Hung Kai Properties' (SHKP) daily operations and the
execution of its strategy, including sales performance and land
acquisition activities, have remained intact despite the recent
arrests and charges against the company's directors. We believe
SHKP's well-established investment property portfolio, which
generates more than HK$10 billion per year in rental income,
also provides downside protection if needed.
Furthermore, the company has taken measures to improve its
management structure and decision-making process to adapt to any
potential absence of the owner-managers and other executive
directors. These measures include the appointment of deputy
managing directors, alternate directors and expansion of the
executive committee.
The negative outlook on the rating reflects our view that
the charges may have an uncertain impact on the company's
operation as the situation continues to unfold. The legal
process may distract the top management. In addition, it's
unclear to us if the company or any project could be implicated
in any way. The charges are currently limited to individuals and
not the company.