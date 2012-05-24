(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. oilfield service firm Superior Energy Services Inc.
completed its acquisition of Complete Production Services in a
transaction valued at about $2.9 billion.
-- We are raising the corporate credit and unsecured debt
ratings on Superior to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
Superior will enhance its operating momentum and credit metrics
with the Complete Production acquisition.
Rating Action
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
it corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings on Houston-based
oilfield service provider Superior Energy Services Inc. to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
We are withdrawing our issue and recovery ratings on
Complete Production Services' unsecured debt as this was repaid
in March 2012. At the same time, we are withdrawing the recovery
ratings on Superior (see ratings list).
Rationale
The upgrade is based on our expectation that the company
will maintain its positive operating momentum as well as credit
measures appropriate for the new rating category. Superior's
operating performance in recent periods have benefited from the
robust demand in coiled tubing in North America and the addition
of the new business lines from its acquisition of Complete
Production Services, which are also reporting strong growth.
The ratings on U.S. based oilfield services company Superior
Energy Services Inc. reflect our assessment of its
"satisfactory" business risk with overall increased operational
and product diversity following the Complete Production
Services' acquisition. The ratings also reflect our view of the
company's "intermediate" financial risk with improving financial
measures; a flexible capital budget allowing it to operate
within its cash flows; and solid liquidity. Our rating on
Superior Energy also incorporates the company's exposure to the
historically cyclical oil and gas industry, and exposure to the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico (USGOM). As of March 31, 2012, the company
had about $2 billion in total adjusted debt.
With the successful closing of the Complete Production
Services Inc. acquisition we expect this transaction will expand
Superior Energy's product lines and provide geographic
diversity, which we view as a positive rating factor. We believe
the Complete Production business provides Superior Energy with
enhanced market positions in its existing operating segments as
well as adding new segments such as pressure pumping, fluids
management, and a well servicing business.
While the pressure pumping business has a growing North
American footprint in prominent unconventional basins, it has
historically been one of extreme volatility and we believe the
current oversupply will result in price and margin pressures in
2012. We estimate that pressure pumping constitutes about 18% of
the combined company's annual revenues. Nevertheless, Superior
has about 60% of its pressure pumping units contracted, with the
first of these contracts due to expire mid-2013.
The company's exposure to the USGOM has declined to about
15% of revenues on a pro forma combined basis, as it has
diversified its concentration from a high point of 98% in 2002.
The company also continues to strengthen its market position in
deepwater USGOM as the market recovers slowly with improved
permit flow. Moreover, Superior Energy is focusing on expanding
its international markets, especially in Saudi Arabia and
Brazil. Compared with its drilling products and services
segment, Superior Energy's subsea, and well-enhancement segments
are exposed to volatile exploration and production
(E&P)spending, which in turn depend on commodity prices. In the
past several quarters, Superior Energy has benefited from
increased land-based drilling in the U.S., mainly driven by an
increasing shift toward liquids-rich shale plays and continued
strengthening of oil prices. Superior Energy expects the current
robust demand for services in the pressure pumping and thecoiled
tubing segments should continue to benefit its 2012 operating
performance.
Superior Energy's total debt to EBITDA for the last 12
months ended March 31, 2012, was approximately 2.8x (up from
2.3x a year ago) while LTM EBITDA interest coverage was 6.8x.
Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt (TD) was 27% as of
March 31, 2012. However, this includes incrementaldebt related
to the Complete acquisition. On a combined pro forma basis, we
expect the company to generate approximately $5.2 billion in
annual revenues with EBITDA margins of about 29%, resulting in
$1.5 billion in EBITDA for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012. Based
on this, we expect leverage to improve to the 1.5x range and
funds from operations to total debt a healthy 50%. For 2013 we
expect FFO/TD to be about 57%.
Liquidity
In our view, Superior Energy's liquidity is "adequate" on a
combined basis, and we expect the company will be able to fund
its capital expenditure with internally generated cash flows.
Our assessment of Superior Energy's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- As of March 31, 2012, liquidity included $136 million of
cash on hand and full availability under the company's $600
million revolving bank facility.
-- With the completion of the acquisition, the company's
revolving credit facility was amended to include a $400 million
term loan, both maturing in February 2017, and the borrowing
base was increased to $600 million.
-- We expect Superior Energy's sources of liquidity should
exceed its uses by 1.3x in 2012.
-- We expect operating cash flows should cover the majority
of Superior Energy's budgeted capital expenditure of about $1.1
billion in 2012 (in accordance with management's most recent
guidance).
-- We expect the company to remain in compliance with its
financial covenants with sufficient cushion, including a maximum
leverage (debt to EBITDA) ratio of less than 3.0x, a maximum
adjusted leverage ratio of 3.65x, and a minimum EBITDA to
interest expense ratio of 3.0x.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that
Superior Energy will enhance its operating momentum with the
Complete Production acquisition and maintain satisfactory credit
measures. Currently the ratings do not contemplate additional
debt-financed acquisitions. We would lower the ratings if FFO/TD
falls below 25% because of deteriorating operations, aleveraging
transaction, or debt financed share repurchases. We do not
expect to raise the ratings in the next 18 to 24 months given
our assessment of its business risk.
