(The following was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Suruga Bank Ltd.'s (Suruga) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs ) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Suruga's IDRs are driven by the bank's Viability Rating, which reflects the bank's stable profitability, and its adequate capitalisation and risk profile. The IDRs are constrained by the bank's overall franchise and lack of revenue diversification. In addition, weak loan demand and a low interest rate environment, resulting from Japan's stagnant economy, continue to preclude the bank from growing organically and keep profitability low by international standards.

In comparison with other Japanese banks, Suruga has demonstrated stronger profitability, supported by high net interest margins and a low default rate of its residential mortgage loans (about 70% of total loans). Following a weak performance in the financial year ended March 2011, Suruga's net income is likely to rebound in FY12; its results will be announced in mid-May 2012.

Suruga's capital quality is sound and the bank does not have any hybrid capital. Its Fitch core capital was 8.5% at end-September 2011. The bank's funding is a strength with most sourced from stable retail deposits. Its loans (about 80% to total deposits) are largely floating-rate, which together with the short duration of its highly liquid bond portfolio, should mitigate interest rate risk. Asset quality is also strong with problem loans, net of reserves and collateral/guarantee, low at 4% of its net worth.

The potential for a positive rating action is limited, while negative rating action may come from deterioration in asset quality arising from, among others, its corporate loan book and/or its new venture for consumer finance. Expansion into riskier markets in response to competitive pressures could also be a negative rating trigger.

Given its modest size - total assets of about USD40bn - Suruga's impact on Japan's economy and financial system and the regional economy is limited. Fitch's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect uncertainty over government support in the event of financial stress.

Full list of rating actions for Suruga:

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '4'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'