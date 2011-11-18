(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of two SWAN RMBS deals. The RMBS were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee of the SWAN Trusts. The transactions are securitisations of Australian residential mortgages originated by Bank of Western Australia ('AA'/Stable/'F1+').

The rating actions are as follows:

Series 2010-1 SWAN Trust

AUD459m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0010435) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD23.4m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0010443) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2010-2 SWAN Trust

AUD344.8m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0012191) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD189.9m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0012209) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD210m Class A3 (ISIN AU3CB0164937) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD39m Class AB (ISIN AU3CB0164937) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD20m Class AC (ISIN AU3CB0164937) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.

"At end-August the SWAN 2010-1 deal showed arrears of 1.69%, matching Fitch's DINKUM index and slightly higher than the 1.47% at issuance, while the SWAN 2010-2 deal maintained low arrears of 0.19%, in line with zero arrears at issuance," said Anthea Clark, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance group.

The underlying pools are fully covered by lender's mortgage insurance (LMI), with policies provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) either individually or via a pool policy. To date no claims have been made against LMI in the underlying pools.

There is no rating impact on these transactions from the recently released Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS, APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria, and APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia, all dated 10 August 2011.