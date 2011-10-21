(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Bank of Western Australia Ltd. (Bankwest; AA/Stable/A-1+).

-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the three classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust (see list).

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio at close;

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance to 100% of the portfolio, which covers 100% of the face value of the loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A1, A2, and AB notes;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and a liquidity facility equal to 1.6% of the invested amount of all notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest; and

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap provided by Bankwest, to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS. Additionally, a fixed rate note swap will be provided by Bankwest to hedge the interest-rate risk between the fixed interest rate payable on the class A2 notes and the monthly interest rate received on the mortgages.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria: Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Sept. 1, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A1 AAA (sf) 365.0

A2 AAA (sf) 100.0

AB AAA (sf) 25.5

B N.R. 9.5

N.R.--Not rated