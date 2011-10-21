(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust is a securitization of prime
residential mortgages originated by Bank of Western Australia
Ltd. (Bankwest; AA/Stable/A-1+).
-- We have assigned our preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as
trustee for Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the
transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and
other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to the three classes of prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd.
as trustee for Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust (see list).
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio at close;
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance to 100% of the portfolio, which covers 100%
of the face value of the loans, accrued interest, and reasonable
costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A1,
A2, and AB notes;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and
a liquidity facility equal to 1.6% of the invested amount of all
notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure
timely payment of interest; and
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap
provided by Bankwest, to hedge the mismatch between receipts
from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
Additionally, a fixed rate note swap will be provided by
Bankwest to hedge the interest-rate risk between the fixed
interest rate payable on the class A2 notes and the monthly
interest rate received on the mortgages.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A1 AAA (sf) 365.0
A2 AAA (sf) 100.0
AB AAA (sf) 25.5
B N.R. 9.5
N.R.--Not rated