(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 22, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that the 'A-' issue rating
that it assigned yesterday to the 10-year
U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes guaranteed by
Swire Pacific Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) is unaffected by the
upsizing of the issuance to US$500 million from US$300 million.
Swire Pacific MTN Financing Ltd. issued the notes. Swire Pacific
will use the notes proceeds for capital expenditure and general
working capital purposes, including refinancing.
