(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the 'A-' issue rating that it assigned yesterday to the 10-year U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Swire Pacific Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) is unaffected by the upsizing of the issuance to US$500 million from US$300 million. Swire Pacific MTN Financing Ltd. issued the notes. Swire Pacific will use the notes proceeds for capital expenditure and general working capital purposes, including refinancing.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Swire Pacific Ltd.'s Proposed U.S. Dollar Senior Fixed-Rate Notes Assigned 'A-' Rating, Feb. 21, 2012

-- Summary: Swire Pacific Ltd., Jan. 31, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008